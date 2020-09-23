Horowhenua-Kāpiti Cricket Association is in dire need of umpires.

HKCA currently has just four senior umpires on the roster for the coming season and it is appealing to anyone that might be interested to come forward, for what was a paid engagement.

HCKA umpire and volunteers co-ordinator Gary O'Brien said there was a renumeration package of between $50 and $60 for an afternoon watching cricket from what was the best seat in the house.

There would be full training and support provided for anyone that wanted to join their ranks, and there were clear pathways to what could one day turn out to be a bonified career.

Advertisement

O'Brien said the current band of umpires, which included former international umpire Mike George, were serving the association well, but were only small in number and that left little wiggle room for illness, or if they were seconded for higher honours.

"It's one of those things. We could always do with more," he said.

As recognition for the time that umpires gave in the middle, the HKCA were more than happy to pay them. The pay scale for umpires had the ability to increase should they rise in rank, too.

Umpires would start off in senior reserve grade matches and once they had cut their teeth could progress to a higher level.

Gary O'Brien has put the call out for more umpires for the Horowhenua-Kapiti cricket season.

O'Brien said it would suit any fan of the game or a former player with time on their hands that wanted to give something back to their sport.

"It's not a chore or a bore. It's an outlet. The guys that do it, love it," he said.

While teams involved in lower level club cricket provided their own umpires from within their playing ranks, or parents or coaches spent time in the middle, it was important that senior level games had independent umpires, he said.

If anyone wanted to be involved for the coming season, they could contact Gary O'Brien on 027-725-4655.