Frank Taylor reckons he was just doing his job.

But customers of the Waitarere Beach Four Square store, so thankful for his efforts during the Covid-19 lockdown period, have nominated him and all his staff for the New Zealand Food Heroes Award.

Waitarere Beach resident Sharon Freebairn put forward the nomination and she said represented the feeling of the tight-knit community of 700 permanent residents who wanted to acknowledge Taylor in some way.

"So many people in the community have said 'what can we do to thank Frank?' We have been trying to find a way to honour Frank and Janet and their dedicated staff for their commitment to our community throughout Covid-19," she said.



"To us they are our heroes who kept our sanity, provided a smiling face every day and maintained the calm which was all important during what was a stressful time."

"As a small community... the Four Square was open every day and supplied the needs of all residents."

"We have a lot of elderly and many of those are health compromised and they did not leave our village for two months as Frank and his staff went over and above to supply all their grocery needs."

"It meant we could remain a bubble of our own, thus ensuring our safety. It wouldn't have been possible without the efforts of all those at the store."

But Taylor himself said although it was nice to be acknowledged, the fact that his store was a finalist in two categories was a complete surprise to him and the staff.

"We were just doing our job. A lot of people had to do the same sort of thing so I didn't see ourselves as particularly special," he said.

"It's really a reflection on all the Four Squares and businesses and essential workers... just be calm, be kind... and the customers were really good too. We never had an issue. Everybody played by the rules."

Taylor said one interesting aspect about lockdown while the rest of the country was running out of toilet paper, demand at their store remained the same and as a result they never ran out.

He also bought flour and yeast in bulk and broke it down into smaller lots so people were able to bake at home.

Meanwhile, award organisers put Waitarere Beach Four Square up as a finalist in two categories - The Dream Team and Local Hero.

Frank Taylor from Waitarere Beach Four Square.

"Waitarere Beach's Four Square met the local community's needs every day, especially the elderly and vulnerable, thus keeping them safe," they said.

"It is recognition of their work by their community as a local resident decided to nominate the store and its team."

And in a coup for local supermarkets, Foxton New World also made the finals in the Outstanding Service category.

The store offered phone call orders, extra deliveries and ready meals as well as donating to charitable organisations.

Owner-operator Jason Davy said it was great recognition for his staff who have worked hard through the lockdown levels to serve their community as best as they could.

Freebairn was urging people to support their local store by voting online at https://www.foodawards.co.nz/vote. Voting closed on September 14 for the People's Choice Award.

Winners will be announced on October 8.

Meanwhile, organisers said the awards this year were unlike any other.

"We had over 340 outstanding nominations for New Zealand's food and beverage heroes. All the nominations reflect Kiwi innovation and the community spirit that flourished during the Covid-19 response," they said.

"We have been amazed by the efforts of our community to help Kiwis and businesses survive this challenging time and we believe they deserve some recognition."