

An art exhibition next weekend could be just the tonic to cheer people up during the hullabaloo of Covid-19.

Horowhenua Arts Society president Marilyn Craig said many artists and society members kept busy during Covid-19 lockdown preparing for a reopening exhibition that promised to spread "good cheer".

"We have generated the exhibition to cheer up and delight the people of Horowhenua after the plodding Covid-19 days," she said.



On show and for sale will be offerings from some of the most talented artists in the region using oil, acrylic and water colour mediums.

Katy Harding and Joan Keogh from the Horowhenua Art Society, busy getting ready for the Gallery in the Park exhibition.

The public was encouraged to come in at their leisure and take in all the art on display and learn more about the society.

Along with its Spring Exhibition, the society also hosts an annual Art in the Park day, utilising the grounds and gardens around the clubrooms at Thompson House to showcase the art.

"We are a well-established group with some very fine artists who have paintings hung in some prestigious home and establishments throughout New Zealand," she said.

The society also regularly holds leisure painting and drawing classes for artists of ages and levels of ability.

Craig couldn't resist the opportunity to attract new members to the society and said the doors were always open.

One of the paintings on display at the Horowhenua Art Society.

"Visitors are welcome to come and see the artists at work and who knows? They may like to pick up a pencil and join us.

"There is more to life than going to work ... maybe you should join our group and become the artists you always knew you could be."

Committee member Katy Harding agreed that more people should join and discover the artist within.

"The location is so beautiful and we feel like we are keeping it all to ourselves. It's not a private little club ... it's a public society that people can join," she said.

You never know, but joining the society might help to "uncover the genius within".

The Levin Art Society has been around since 1949, but was renamed Horowhenua Art Society when it gained Incorporated Society status in 2003.

That enabled the society to apply for funding, and the committee set about fundraising to build its current clubrooms near Thompson House.

The society had several moves over the years from the Guide Hall in Parsons Ave, the Methodist Hall in Kent St and the Scottish Hall in Bartholomew Rd.

Celtic Man, by Marilyn Craig.

It wasn't until 2005 that a subcommittee was formed to investigate the possibility of owning their own building.

With the support of Horowhenua District Council, led by then Mayor Brendon Duffy, a Mayor Task Force Fund was created, to allow unemployed young people the chance to work under a professional builder on the project.

Since it was officially opened in 2008, the art centre had given Levin's cultural and artistic heritage a home base.

The exhibition will be held on August 29-30.