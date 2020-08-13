

Rāhui will attempt the rare feat of going through an entire Horowhenua-Kāpiti club rugby season unbeaten by winning the season finale against Shannon at Levin Domain tomorrow.

Seldom does a team go through a season without dropping a game, but the Rahui team have set a consistently high standard all year.

And a bold showing from the Rāhui team would, no doubt, provide their coach Sam Doyle with a bit of a boost in his much-publicised battle against cancer.

Just a few games into the season the former New Zealand Māori All Blacks and Hurricanes back was diagnosed with leukemia and hospitalised for treatment.

Since then the Rāhui team and club have continued to formally recognise Doyle as the head coach, although had appointed Makaore Bevan-Wilson and Slade Sturmey as interim coaches in his absence.

Bevan-Wilson was keen to impress that he was "interim" coach only. Doyle was still the coach, watching games through a live television feed and passing through his thoughts and information each week.

"We are still seeking his feedback. He watches the games through the live feed and passes on messages to the group each week," he said.

"He has a great rugby brain so the boys take on board his opinions and his thoughts. He is a big part of the club and the community."

So, with that experienced coaching staff complemented by a fit and determined team, Rahui have been the form horse all year, led from the front by classy halfback Leon Ellison and openside flanker Teariki Peneha.

Sam Gibson brought up 50 games for Rahui when they beat College Old Boys 24-13 at Otaki Domain last week to make the final.

The midfield had been explosive with Manaia Osborne and Louis Marshall playing brilliantly all year, while there was experience with 50-game lock Sam Gibson and veteran prop Hadley Gardner in the forwards.

Both Rāhui and Shannon clubs were overdue to have their names etched on the Ramsbotham Cup.

Since the inception of the competition in 1893, the clubs have won the championship eight and nine times respectively.

Rahui last won the title in 2011, while you have to go back to 1991 to find the last time Shannon was etched on the Ramsbottom Cup.

Out of all the clubs in the current competition, Shannon's drought is the longest. Many of the current Shannon squad are the sons of players from that early 1990s era that won three championships in succession.

Shannon coach Justin Pape said he remembers watching games as a youngster from the sideline. It was a golden era where Shannon went through many seasons unbeaten.

Shannon celebrate their gripping semifinal win against Toa last week to make the final.

Pape himself played senior rugby for more than a decade in the maroon jersey, but never won a title. He was twice in a team that lost a final, and three times in a team that lost at the semifinals stage.

Shannon were bolstered in their nail-biting 27-26 win against Toa in the semifinal last weekend by the return from injury of the excitement machine Illisoni Rauhihi.

The speedster might only be "70kg ringing wet" but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in electricity, no more evident than in a length-of-the-field try he scored against Toa when coming off the bench.

Rauhihi are blessed with blistering pace.

Shannon will again be captained by loose forward Logan Broughton and will be looking for big games from some of their more experienced players like Dallas Wiki, Toddy Sheilds, Carlos Third and Jesse Halls.

Tomorrow's game will be the first final in 20 years to involve two teams from the Horowhenua end of the province, such has been the strength of Kāpiti-based clubs in recent times.

Rāhui are there by virtue of their 24-13 semifinal win against College Old Boys, while Shannon scrapped through by the skin of their teeth in a nail-biter against Toa.

Toa had their chance to win the game late in the piece but in the heat of the final moments made a decision to take a drop goal with time up on the clock. The three-pointer still left them one point adrift of Shannon though.

The curtain-raiser for the Bill Muir Cup senior reserve competition will be between College Old Boys and last season's senior competition-winning club Foxton.

Meanwhile, all teams are treating the final as if is still going ahead, despite a possibility it might be postponed due to newly reported cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand this week.

Both teams are prepared to run their final training sessions and treat them as if the club final is still going ahead this weekend, until they received instruction from authorities to the contrary.

Manaia Osborne makes another break for Rahui in the midfield in the semi-final last week against College Old Boys at Ōtaki Domain.

Past winners of the Ramsbotham Cup:

1893 Kia Toa

1894 Kia Toa

1895-97 No championship

1898-1900 Levin

1901 Raukawa

1902-1905 Wanderers

1906 Tainui

1907-08 Hui Mai

1909 Kia Toa

1910 Hui Mai

1911-12 Wanderers

1913 Hui Mai

1914 Wanderers

1915 Otaki United

1916-18 No championship

1919-20 Wanderers

1922-23 Hui Mai

1924-26 Wanderers

1927 Hui Mai

1928-29 Wanderers

1930 Otaki

1931 Wanderers

1932-33 Punahau

1934 Otaki

1935 Hui Mai

1936 Shannon

1937 Ōtaki

1938 Shannon

1939 Kuku-Manakau

1940-41 Foxton

1942-44 no championship

1945 Foxton-Motua

1946 Athletic

1947 Foxton

1948 Wanderers and Hui Mai

1949 Shannon

1950-51 Wanderers

1952-54 Rahui

1955 Horowhenua COB

1956-58 Rahui

1959 Foxton

1960 Wanderers

1961-63 Foxton

1964 Horowhenua COB

1965-66 Athletic

1967-69 Paraparaumu

1970 Shannon

1971 Athletic

1972 Athletic and Paraparaumu

1973 Athletic

1974 Athletic and Wanderers

1975-76 Athletic

1977 Wanderers

1978 Paraparaumu

1979 Wanderers and Rahui

1980 Wanderers

1981 Shannon

1982-83 Wanderers

1984 Shannon

1985 Athletic

1986 Foxton

1987 Foxton and Paraparaumu

1988 Foxton

1989-91 Shannon

1992 Wanderers

1993-94 College Old Boys

1995-96 Athletic

1997 Paraparaumu

1998 Athletic

1999 Toa

2000 Athletic and Wanderers

2001 Wanderers

2002 Waikanae

2003-05 Toa

2006 Paraparaumu

2007-09 Waikanae

2010 Paraparaumu

2011 Rahui

2012-16 Paraparaumu

2017 Waikanae

2018 Toa

2019 Foxton

2020 ????????