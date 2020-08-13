Rāhui will attempt the rare feat of going through an entire Horowhenua-Kāpiti club rugby season unbeaten by winning the season finale against Shannon at Levin Domain tomorrow.
Seldom does a team go through a season without dropping a game, but the Rahui team have set a consistently high standard all year.
And a bold showing from the Rāhui team would, no doubt, provide their coach Sam Doyle with a bit of a boost in his much-publicised battle against cancer.
Just a few games into the season the former New Zealand Māori All Blacks and Hurricanes back was diagnosed with leukemia and hospitalised for treatment.
Since then the Rāhui team and club have continued to formally recognise Doyle as the head coach, although had appointed Makaore Bevan-Wilson and Slade Sturmey as interim coaches in his absence.
Bevan-Wilson was keen to impress that he was "interim" coach only. Doyle was still the coach, watching games through a live television feed and passing through his thoughts and information each week.
"We are still seeking his feedback. He watches the games through the live feed and passes on messages to the group each week," he said.
"He has a great rugby brain so the boys take on board his opinions and his thoughts. He is a big part of the club and the community."
So, with that experienced coaching staff complemented by a fit and determined team, Rahui have been the form horse all year, led from the front by classy halfback Leon Ellison and openside flanker Teariki Peneha.
The midfield had been explosive with Manaia Osborne and Louis Marshall playing brilliantly all year, while there was experience with 50-game lock Sam Gibson and veteran prop Hadley Gardner in the forwards.
Both Rāhui and Shannon clubs were overdue to have their names etched on the Ramsbotham Cup.
Since the inception of the competition in 1893, the clubs have won the championship eight and nine times respectively.
Rahui last won the title in 2011, while you have to go back to 1991 to find the last time Shannon was etched on the Ramsbottom Cup.
Out of all the clubs in the current competition, Shannon's drought is the longest. Many of the current Shannon squad are the sons of players from that early 1990s era that won three championships in succession.
Shannon coach Justin Pape said he remembers watching games as a youngster from the sideline. It was a golden era where Shannon went through many seasons unbeaten.
Pape himself played senior rugby for more than a decade in the maroon jersey, but never won a title. He was twice in a team that lost a final, and three times in a team that lost at the semifinals stage.
Shannon were bolstered in their nail-biting 27-26 win against Toa in the semifinal last weekend by the return from injury of the excitement machine Illisoni Rauhihi.
The speedster might only be "70kg ringing wet" but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in electricity, no more evident than in a length-of-the-field try he scored against Toa when coming off the bench.
Rauhihi are blessed with blistering pace.
Shannon will again be captained by loose forward Logan Broughton and will be looking for big games from some of their more experienced players like Dallas Wiki, Toddy Sheilds, Carlos Third and Jesse Halls.
Tomorrow's game will be the first final in 20 years to involve two teams from the Horowhenua end of the province, such has been the strength of Kāpiti-based clubs in recent times.
Rāhui are there by virtue of their 24-13 semifinal win against College Old Boys, while Shannon scrapped through by the skin of their teeth in a nail-biter against Toa.
Toa had their chance to win the game late in the piece but in the heat of the final moments made a decision to take a drop goal with time up on the clock. The three-pointer still left them one point adrift of Shannon though.
The curtain-raiser for the Bill Muir Cup senior reserve competition will be between College Old Boys and last season's senior competition-winning club Foxton.
Meanwhile, all teams are treating the final as if is still going ahead, despite a possibility it might be postponed due to newly reported cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand this week.
Both teams are prepared to run their final training sessions and treat them as if the club final is still going ahead this weekend, until they received instruction from authorities to the contrary.
Past winners of the Ramsbotham Cup:
1893 Kia Toa
1894 Kia Toa
1895-97 No championship
1898-1900 Levin
1901 Raukawa
1902-1905 Wanderers
1906 Tainui
1907-08 Hui Mai
1909 Kia Toa
1910 Hui Mai
1911-12 Wanderers
1913 Hui Mai
1914 Wanderers
1915 Otaki United
1916-18 No championship
1919-20 Wanderers
1922-23 Hui Mai
1924-26 Wanderers
1927 Hui Mai
1928-29 Wanderers
1930 Otaki
1931 Wanderers
1932-33 Punahau
1934 Otaki
1935 Hui Mai
1936 Shannon
1937 Ōtaki
1938 Shannon
1939 Kuku-Manakau
1940-41 Foxton
1942-44 no championship
1945 Foxton-Motua
1946 Athletic
1947 Foxton
1948 Wanderers and Hui Mai
1949 Shannon
1950-51 Wanderers
1952-54 Rahui
1955 Horowhenua COB
1956-58 Rahui
1959 Foxton
1960 Wanderers
1961-63 Foxton
1964 Horowhenua COB
1965-66 Athletic
1967-69 Paraparaumu
1970 Shannon
1971 Athletic
1972 Athletic and Paraparaumu
1973 Athletic
1974 Athletic and Wanderers
1975-76 Athletic
1977 Wanderers
1978 Paraparaumu
1979 Wanderers and Rahui
1980 Wanderers
1981 Shannon
1982-83 Wanderers
1984 Shannon
1985 Athletic
1986 Foxton
1987 Foxton and Paraparaumu
1988 Foxton
1989-91 Shannon
1992 Wanderers
1993-94 College Old Boys
1995-96 Athletic
1997 Paraparaumu
1998 Athletic
1999 Toa
2000 Athletic and Wanderers
2001 Wanderers
2002 Waikanae
2003-05 Toa
2006 Paraparaumu
2007-09 Waikanae
2010 Paraparaumu
2011 Rahui
2012-16 Paraparaumu
2017 Waikanae
2018 Toa
2019 Foxton
2020 ????????