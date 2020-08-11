Horowhenua District Council is asking the community to have a say on the long-term development of one of Foxton Beach's most popular parks.

Council's Property and Parks Lead Stephan Titze said Council is seeking public feedback on its Draft Concept Plan for Holben/Te Wharangi Reserve.

"If you use Holben Reserve or have an interest in its future, we're keen to hear from you," he said.

Titze said the Draft Concept Plan proposes a vision of how Holben Reserve could look in the future.

Key aspects of the plan include: developing a wetland area to filter and cleanse stormwater; improving native biodiversity and habitat value; celebrating the kaupapa and kaitiakitanga status of mana whenua; creating a wide range of opportunities for play, recreation and learning for all ages; and improving access into and through the reserve.

Council is working with partners and key community stakeholders, including Horizons Regional Council, Department of Conservation, Foxton Community Board, the Foxton Beach Progressive Association, iwi, Foxton Beach School, and local businesses, recreational, social, and conservation groups, to develop the concept plan.

"We're grateful for the input we've received so far, and we look forward to continuing to work with our partners and community stakeholders as the project progresses," Titze said.

"We've used the feedback we've received so far to shape the concept plan, and now we're taking the plan to the wider community to ensure everyone has the chance to provide input."

Council is running two 'open house' drop-in sessions for people to learn more about the plan and provide feedback:

•4pm to 7pm, Friday, August 14, at Holben Pavilion

•10am to 1pm, Saturday, August 15, at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom

Those unable to attend the open house sessions, can provide feedback by completing the survey online from Monday, August 17, at www.horowhenua.govt.nz/holbenreserve or filling out a print copy of the survey at council's main office at 126 Oxford St, Levin or Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main St, Foxton.

Feedback closes on Sunday, August 23.

For more information and to view the Draft Concept Plan, please visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/holbenreserve