Since she was a child, Keira Read has loved baking.

This led to her working in cafés and then setting up her mobile Wildflower Café caravan in October 2018 which regularly trades at markets and food truck events in Levin, Ōtaki, Te Horo and Palmerston North.

The popularity of her baking meant Keira was on the look out for a commercial kitchen to boost her production

"I was making everything from scratch in the caravan and it was very tight on space."

Advertisement

The perfect kitchen became available at 255 Oxford St, Levin, and Keira and partner Simon set to work transforming it with their quirky, eclectic style with a multi-coloured chandelier, flashing lights, artificial grass and flowers, bold floral fabrics and wallpaper, pink flamingos and whimsical Alice in Wonderland prints.

It was completed just before lockdown.

"Lockdown - we just rolled with it," says Keira. "Overnight all our business was gone. All our events were cancelled."

The government wage subsidy helped them get through and Keira says she was grateful to have so much time with their four children.

The couple's three children and Simon's daughter now all help with the business.

"We are just big on family and everyone does their bit."

Keira's mum helps with the dishes in their new premises and with childcare as Keira starts baking her eight batches of doughnuts a day at 4am.

Wildflower opened a cafe in Levin.

She is surprised at the keen local interest in their business. She runs a scratch bakery with everything made on the premises apart from the bread.

Advertisement

"But I will soon be baking all the bread we use for our toasties too," says Keira. "There are no preservatives in our food. I am sure people can taste the difference."

Keira's gourmet doughnuts including Oreo, strawberry cheesecake, raspberry custard, Caramilk and Nutella varieties have been selling out by 11am.

"I think I should have called the business the Wildflower Doughnuttery. They are our number one sellers."

The shop also sells toasties, pies, brownies, cakes, salads and coffee. The new business now has a team of four with help from Keira's partner Simon and her mum when needed.

The takeaway and tiny café is open Tuesday to Friday 8am to 3pm and 9am to 2pm on Saturday, closed on Sunday and Monday.