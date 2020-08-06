The Horowhenua New Zealand Trust is releasing its first set of economic and population forecasts for Horowhenua post-Covid-19 at Focal Point Cinema on Wednesday, August 12 from 11.30am.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub will provide independent commentary on the levers and policies that could enhance or limit these forecasts and where the best opportunities potentially lie for the region.

The data reflects on the past five years of strong economic and population growth, and outlines how Horowhenua can offset the economic maelstrom from Covid-19.

New Zealand First leader and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will be in Levin next week.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will open the event and local election candidates will discuss the numbers and what Horowhenua needs to do.

Alongside other areas of regional New Zealand, Horowhenua has enjoyed five years of strong economic and population growth, creating unprecedented opportunities for business and community. The best in decades.

New population forecasts for Horowhenua show it can keep growing - but we can't be complacent. We must act to offset the economic maelstrom from Covid-19 and lay the foundations for long term growth, the trust says.

After opening remarks from the Deputy Prime Minister, and Leader of the New Zealand First Party, Winston Peters, economist Shamubeel will present the first set of population and economic forecasts post-Covid-19, followed by a Q&A panel with the candidates for the Ōtaki electorate seat.

New Zealand economist Shamubeel Eaqub.

Shamubeel is an experienced economist who makes economics easy. He is also an author, media commentator and a thought-leading public speaker.

Following the presentation, he will chair a panel of candidates for the Ōtaki electorate; who will answer questions and share their plans for how we can act now, to move Horowhenua forwards.

Registration is a must: https://hnzt.org.nz/project/preparing-for-growth-in-a-post-covid-world

When: 11.30am - 1.30pm, Wednesday, August 12.

Where: Focal Point Cinema, Levin.

Cost: Free.