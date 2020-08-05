Horizons Regional Council is getting more money from central government. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones last week announced Horizons will get $26.9 million for climate resilience.

This includes money for Foxton to help alleviate its ongoing flooding problem.

"With a formal announcement now made council will review how to prioritise work programmes and fund the shortfall of these projects later this month. In particular, the rate impact on our community will need to be given decent consideration and what timeframe is appropriate and affordable," said Horizons Regional Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell.

"The projects include flood mitigation for Foxton, further investment in flood protection for Palmerston North, the establishment of a quarry at Kumeroa to provide rock rip-rap, further investment in flood protection for the Lower Manawatū area and a range of initiatives intended to make the lower reach of the Rangitīkei River more resilient to climate change."



Horizons river management group manager Ramon Strong said Foxton has been affected by flooding on a relatively regular basis, primarily a result of heavy rain over the town, often coinciding with high groundwater levels and full drains.



"The challenges the town faces will worsen with time, given its growth trajectory and the effects of climate change," said Strong.



"Horizons and Horowhenua District Council have been responding jointly to this issue, with funding set aside in the 2018-28 Long-term Plans of both councils.



"The project plan includes diverting surface water from the catchment east of Foxton, around the town and into Horizons' Whirokino drainage scheme. Much of the work addresses systemic issues that have persisted for many years, including sections of stopbanking that failed in the devastating floods of 2015.



"Foxton flood mitigation was identified as the highest priority project in our funding bid to central government. We had intended on updating the community regarding the work for this project earlier this year, however, due to Covid-19 there's been a delay and we've more recently been waiting on the outcome of the shovel ready applications.



"With this announcement we now have 75 per cent of the funding required for this $6m project, which we will be able to accelerate over the next year. We will be updating Foxton residents on this project shortly," Strong said.