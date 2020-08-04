New Zealand's largest general insurer, IAG is shutting its 53 AMI offices as it moves online. The Levin branch will close on September 8.

Kevin Hughes, general manager consumer, from IAG, said it was hoped all six members of staff will continue to be employed with options to work from home or the call centre in Palmerston North, and in other parts of the business, depending on their interests and skills.

"Staff can choose where they work, it is entirely up to them.

"IAG offer very flexible working arrangements. We know staff make our brand and we want to keep them," he said. Staff had been fully consulted following the announcement of the planned closures and had given some valuable feedback which the company took on board."

IAG said over the country 65 management roles would be disestablished, but it had 128 vacant roles and hoped to retain as many staff as possible.

IAG understands there will be concerns from people who do not want to or cannot do transactions online. Horowhenua AMI customers are urged to go to the store at 167 Oxford Street, Levin and talk to the staff about how to manage their insurances in the future after the store had shut.

"We treat people as individuals and don't want to leave anyone high and dry. Tell us what we can do to make it easy for you," said Hughes.

The number of people visiting stores had declined as people turn to phone, email and online services. IAG was already well set-up and all their staff worked from home during level 4 and 3 lockdown.

"We will be strengthening our digital channels to meet changing customer needs," Hughes said.

Hughes said the company would respond to major events on the ground, such as the recent flooding in Northland.

"This is in line with our commitment to be there for our customers following major disasters, and with our plan to create pop-up services in local areas for future events."