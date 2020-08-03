National will electrify and double-track the rail line from Waikanae to Ōtaki, start building the Ōtaki to Levin Expressway sooner and build a full interchange at Peka Peka, new leader Judith Collins has pledged if her party is elected.

"This is a significant investment in the future of Horowhenua and Kāpiti," said Collins, who visited both districts on Monday.

"These projects will generate hundreds of jobs for years to come giving the local economy the boost it needs to bounce back from the economic crisis that has already seen 212,000 New Zealanders end up on unemployment benefits."

New spending for these projects will be funded from National's record $31 billion transport infrastructure plan, she said.

"These world-class road and rail links will free people from the tyranny of congestion and save lives while opening up even more job and growth opportunities by bringing the coast closer to Wellington."

Rail – cost estimate $300 million

"Now is the time to take the next step and back this rapidly-growing region by extending that network north to Ōtaki.

"This will allow people living in Manakau, Ōtaki and Te Horo to easily travel to Wellington, rather than relying on the once-a-day Capital Connection service from Palmerston North.

"In time, we will look to electrify and double-track the line to Levin, expanding even further the pool of commuters able to use the service."

Expressway – cost estimate $817 million

"Two years of development have been lost and even now, construction is not slated to begin until 2025.

"National won't muck around, we will start construction in our first term."

Peka Peka Interchange [currently partial] – cost estimate $30 million



Adding a full interchange to the Kāpiti Expressway at Peka Peka will allow traffic from Te Horo, Peka Peka and Waikanae to enter and exit the expressway both north and south.

"It was a short-sighted decision to not include an interchange at this fast-growing area.

"This is a sensible change that can be done at minimal expense."