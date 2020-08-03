The Horowhenua Kapiti Rugby Football Union are reaching out to support each of their nine clubs through the challenging economic climate brought on by Covid-19 for the 2020 season.

The union will be donating $1000 to each of their nine clubs for a fixed expense or first aid to help alleviate any financial pressure brought on by Covid-19 and the shortened club rugby season.

The assistance aims to help clubs support their members by minimising barriers to player participation.

This includes no affiliation fees and no costs for clubs to enter senior and junior club rugby competitions in Horowhenua Kapiti, a move that has been in place for over a decade.

Along with this, the union supplies free balls for each senior, secondary school and junior rugby team, along with free mouth guards for all junior rugby players.

Horowhenua Kapiti chief executive officer Corey Kennett said the union wanted to help clubs where possible.

"We understand that a lot of our clubs are facing tough times financially and they form a vital role in our community.

"It's key for us to take away any potential barriers that may stop players from playing rugby or our clubs entering teams into competitions."

Kennett added that while the Horowhenua Kapiti Rugby Football Union are not always able to assist with monetary donations to clubs, he is proud that the HKRFU is in a position where they can remove expenditure and financial burden from clubs.