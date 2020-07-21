

An independent inquiry into an incident where a fleeing driver was punched in the arm in Foxton early last year has found the police officer involved was justified in using force.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority this week found that an officer who punched an offender in the arm after receiving a punch to the jaw was justified and his response was reasonable given the circumstances.

The IPCA had investigated the use of force as concerns were raised by two other officers involved in the man's arrest.



NZ Police acknowledged the findings of the IPCA in relation to the use of force after the incident, but also praised the other officers involved for raising their concerns in what was an internal complaint.