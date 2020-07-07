Minx Shoes, which started in Kāpiti by sisters Cushla Reed and Angela Buswell, is celebrating 20 years in business.

The fashion footwear brand started in 2000 by the sisters who at the time had a factory in Waikanae.

Both had a vision of delivering vibrant, fun, and bold fashion footwear.

The brand evolved over the years with Reed taking over in 2006 and relocating it to Auckland. Buswell then established local women's fashion boutique Super Minx.

To celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Minx Shoes the sisters are hosting a series of winter fashion events in Kāpiti and Horowhenua.

Super Minx boutique owner and local councillor Angela Buswell said, "I felt the time was right after a difficult start to the year to celebrate all things fashion and bring locals together for some uplifting fashion inspiration.

"I am so happy that Cushla can travel down from Auckland and share her fashion knowledge with our local customers."

The Super Minx boutique is one of the largest retail stockists of Minx footwear in the lower North Island and both sisters are looking forward to collaborating on these fashion events.

I'm super excited to be back down in Kāpiti and what better place to celebrate and reminisce than where it all began with Ange," Reed said.

"I will be sharing my winter fashion style tips and tricks, working from the sole up showing how versatile the collection is on all ages and sizes.

"I'm looking forward to seeing my Minxie ladies and showing them personally that fashion can not only add to your beauty but be fun and uplifting."

To learn about all things winter fashion register via the Super Minx Facebook page for one of their upcoming events.

Winter fashion previews will be held July 22, Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce BA5, at Joe and Joy, Waikanae, and July 23 at Super Minx, Levin.

For further information visit https://superminx.co.nz