National MP Nathan Guy had called out Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis for a face-to-face meeting with Levin people affected by plans to house child sex offenders in the town.

But the meeting won't happen now anyway, with news this morning that the Department of Corrections has bowed to public pressure and shelved the plans.

The house chosen by the Department was just 10 metres from the road and surrounded by lifestyle blocks filled with families. Gladstone Road has many people walking or cycling to the reserve and many popular swimming holes.

Guy had originally written to Davis personally and invited him to Levin, giving him opportunity to find space in his calendar in the next three weeks.

"My community is outraged by this proposal and they feel there is a real lack of consultation and open communication," he had said.

"The feeling in the Levin community was the strongest I've felt in my 15 year Parliamentary career. Corrections found themselves up against huge pushback and subsequently couldn't follow through with their plans."

Guy said Levin residents had wanted answers after only learning about the possible housing plans last week.

Ōtaki MP Nathan Guy.

"To allow you to attend this very important meeting I respectively ask you to provide me with a date and time that suits you over the next three weeks and then the meeting will be organised around your availability," he had said in the letter to Davis.

Guy said members of the community living closest to the proposed housing of child sex offenders were right in wanting their questions of Davis answered.

He said there was a community wanting to know what those occupants of the house had been convicted for and the severity of their offences. All they had initially been told was that the residents would be "low risk".

"No child sex offender should be considered low risk," he said.

Horowhenua District councillor Sam Jennings had also put pressure on the department with a long list of questions, namely if there had been an investigation into the amount of young people living in the immediate area.

He had wanted to know the process of site selection, whether there had been liaison with police, iwi, or the Ministry of Education, and whether there had been any risk analysis or feasibility studies done on the property.

Jennings had also asked whether GPS monitoring was a standard condition for residents of the property and whether there was provision for extra supervision.

He told the departrment he was concerned about the proximity of the house to foot traffic, a nearby Scout hall, regular horse riding treks and school group visits up the river, and the distance and time delay for police response.

No contract was ever signed between Healthcare NZ and Department of Corrections, or between the department and the owners of the land in Levin.

Horowhenua Chronicle understands there is a shortlist of 18 houses earmarked by Department of Corrections, with a majority of those in the Manawatū area, although many had since been found to be unsuitable because of their proximity to schools.

Two properties in Levin had been on the list, one in Gladstone Rd, and one in Denton Rd.

National's new Ōtaki candidate Tim Costley said he would be keeping a close eye on what happens next.

Ōtaki National Party candidate Tim Costley.

"The process around this has been woeful and can't happen again," Mr Costley says.

"Labour must realise we don't want these sex offenders located in our community.

"The community should remain weary about Corrections still wanting to put sex offenders in our patch after the election."