Like every local small business, Safelite had a tough time during the lockdown.

Luckily they didn't have large overheads or rents to pay and its light boards are made in New Zealand so there were no problems with supplies.

Nevertheless when level 2 came it was a relief to send out their first order.

Although sales haven't returned to pre-Covid levels, Safelite's owners Murray Butcher and Alan McGee decided to tough it out and continue to push the road safety message aimed at cyclists who carry bikes on the backs of their cars.

Advertisement

"It's been really tough for all small businesses and like many bike shops and suppliers, our sales dropped like a stone," McGee said.

"In addition, bike clubs in Kāpiti, Horowhenua and Wellington areas were hit hard as events were cancelled.

"After contacting a number of clubs who were doing it hard, we decided to step up and additional offer post-Covid help with fundraising."

Safelite has just signed up to provide prizes for the following events in the three areas.

* The three Dirt Duathlon races, covering Wellington to Horowhenua, in June, July, and August.

* The Big Bang Adventure Race, in Kāpiti and Horowhenua, in November.

* The Kapiti Women's Triathlon in February next year in Raumati Beach.

McGee, a retired university researcher, said, "We are determined to survive and keep doing our bit for road safety, cyclists and their families.

Advertisement

"During the lockdown, we had time to look at the research we've done over the last three years and it's now clear that as you drive around the country, you'll see lots of decent Kiwi folks unknowingly breaking the law.

"They carry bikes on the backs of cars which obscure their number plates and lights.

"More importantly, they are unaware that they may be putting their families at risk from a rear end shunt.

"As cycling becomes more and more popular and clubs grow, this problem can only increase and the police will have to become more active."

This small Palmerston North firm remains open for business, and dedicated to an "educate not prosecute" road safety campaign for cyclists who carry bikes on the backs of cars.

"If any local bike club needs help through this tough time, contact us at admin@safelite.co.nz."

Safelite light board's can be bought at MyRide Levin, 117 Oxford St, Levin, or online www.safelite.co.nz