Two roading projects earmarked for Queen St in Levin have been fast-tracked by money received through the Government's Provincial Growth Fund.

There would be spinoffs for the local economy as the projects will employ up to 20 full-time equivalent employees from Horowhenua and will be completed this year.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden welcomed the announcement.

"By partnering with the Provincial Growth Fund, we have secured local jobs for two shovel-ready projects that will help stimulate the economy and make Levin a safer place for everyone," he said.

Mayor Wanden said the projects were essential to helping Levin cope with the district's strong population growth and providing a modern transport network.

"We expect our high population growth to slow due to Covid-19. However, there will still be growth as the commute to Wellington will drop below one hour due to the completion of two more stages of the Wellington Northern Motorway."

The projects are:

· Queen Street improvements, Oxford to Salisbury Streets

· A roundabout at the Queen Street/Tiro Tiro Road intersection

Group Manager Infrastructure Development Brent Maguire said the two projects would vastly improve motorist, pedestrian, and cyclist safety and help improve the town's east-west connection.

"Queen St is the busiest local road in Levin and the projects, alongside the current Queen St-Cambridge St roundabout project, will help ensure this important route is fit for purpose and safer for all."

Roading Services Manager James Wallace said the Oxford to Salisbury section will include cycle lanes and two refuge islands to aid safe pedestrian crossings.

"We realise the projects may cause frustration at times for motorists and local businesses. However, we are aiming to complete the projects this year, and we will have a safer more visually appealing street for everyone."