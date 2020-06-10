If you are entering this year's Electra Business and Innovation Awards for the first time, or if you hit a wall doing all the paperwork, there is help.

One of Electra Business & Innovation Awards' board members, Heather Hutchings from Unleash your Business, is offering 25 complimentary coaching sessions for awards entrants.

These coaching sessions support businesses filling in their entries as quickly and effectively as possible.

This makes the process of entering more accessible, simpler and easier for businesses.

That is not the only change. The entry questions have been simplified, the application forms have been moved online and the judging process has been streamlined - all efforts to enable as many local businesses as possible to take part and benefit from the experience.

There are 25 sessions up for grabs, each lasting 30 minutes and they will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

During these sessions, Heather will work with entrants to clarify and answer any questions, support with any roadblocks or speed bumps that are causing concern or frustration and act as a sounding board, support team and coach.

"This has been a difficult time for businesses across the country and we want to support them now more than ever. It is not very often we can stand back from our business and really look at what is happening within.

"The Electra Business & Innovation Awards will have you taking some deep dives into your business, to uncover the gaps, celebrate the wins, and plan for tomorrow, " Hutchings said.

If you would like to secure one of these valuable sessions for your business simply visit the awards website - www.bkh.org.nz and check out the entries 2020 page for details.

Entries for the awards are open until July 5.

For more information on the awards and how to enter: www.bkh.org.nz, or email entries@bkh.org.nz with any questions.