A 58-year-old Foxton man has been arrested this afternoon and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to as stabbing late last night.

The man is due to appear in Levin District Court tomorrow.

Police received a report around 11.45pm last night that a person had received stab wounds following an altercation at the property in Howe Street.

A 23-year-old Foxton man was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed in the lung in the kitchen of his own home.

Police were initially seeking information from the public as the offender left the property prior to them arriving at the scene and remained at large until this afternoon's arrest.

The victim was taken by ambulance to hospital where his condition was described as serious and underwent emergency surgery.

His condition has now been described as stable.