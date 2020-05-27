A second incident involving gunfire in residential Levin in less than a week has police appealing for information that could lead to arrests.

Detective Sergeant Darcy Parke said around 7.30pm on Tuesday night police received a report that a firearm had been discharged at two addresses in Goldsmith Crescent, Levin.

Police found that property at both addresses had been damaged by the gunshots, but there were no reports of injuries.

Parke said police wanted to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at that time.

"While we understand incidents such as this can will cause concerns in the community we are absolutely committed to holding those responsible to account but we can't do it alone, so please if you have seen anything contact police," he said.

"Police are investigating this incident and there will be a visible police presence in the area.

"If you see something suspicious or feel unsafe, call us immediately on 111."

It was the second firearms incident in Levin in little more than a week. Police investigated reports of gunshots heard in Perth St the previous Tuesday night, in what was a suspected drive-by shooting.

Members of the public reported hearing as many as six gunshots.

Meanwhile, earlier in the month Levin Police arrested a 33-year-old man on firearms charges after gunshots were fired at Salisbury St, resulting in a call out to the Armed Offenders Squad.

If anyone has any further information about these incidents, they should call police on 105, or if you wish to provide information anonymously please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.