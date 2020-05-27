A Wellington restaurateur gave Levin's Interchurch Foodbank, run by the Salvation Army, a huge surprise recently by donating an entire pallet of rice.

Monty Patel, owner of the Tulsi restaurant chain, donated one tonne of rice to the Levin food bank which was delivered early last Wednesday morning.

Captain Chris Collings from The Salvation Army said the donation was magnificent and would be a huge boost for locals in need.

Food bank chairman Bill Davey said, " This is incredibly rare, we rely on donations, but never expected one this size.

"We are very grateful to Mr Patel, MP Greg O'Connor (Ohariu) and local candidate Terisa Ngobi for their assistance in us receiving this wonderful donation.

"Thanks must also go to Levin New World who provided a forklift and driver (Ben) to offload the pallet of rice from the delivery truck at 6am."

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic the Levin Interchurch Food Bank has been busy ensuring those in need continued to receive food support.

This has been made easier through so many in the community who have been willing to help. This is yet another example of the community banding together for good of others.

MP Greg O'Conner (member for Ohariu) helped Patel identify charities he could support.

Both men took the opportunity to visit the Levin Interchurch Foodbank facilities.