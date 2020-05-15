A trusted Levin handyman has evolved his building and property maintenance business to include a range of security options aimed at helping his customers feel safe in their own home.

For Total Property Maintenance owner Wayne Neill, it made perfect sense. Existing customers were telling him about their need for increased security and he realised he could help.

The need for home security was becoming increasingly important in the fight against crime, especially with some horrific home invasion incidents in Horowhenua hitting headlines in recent times.

Neill said every security measure acted as deterrent to criminals. That included a range of security doors that allowed people to assess visitors and feel safe before unlocking the door.

Trust played a huge part in the business. Neill said it was important to have trusted staff and had an experienced team around him.

Neill recently changed the name of the business to Total Property Maintenance/TPM Secure T Plus to reflect the security arm of the operation after purchasing a trusted existing business called Secure T Plus last year.

Since then Neill said the business had "earned its stripes" when accepted into the Master Locksmiths Association this year, an acknowledgment of ethical and quality workmanship.

TPM Secure T Plus has two senior locksmiths in Paul Gregory and John Barber boasting a wealth of experience.

TPM now had eight staff with the addition of senior locksmiths Paul Gregory and John Barber to the team, joining builders, painters, roofers and aluminium fabricators who make the security doors onsite to order.

Gregory and Barber were kept busy during the lockdown with essential security work.

The security work also included doors and window hardware, key cutting security keys, key garages, range sliders, locks and handles, rollers, window catches, window security stays or restrictors and patio bolts.

They also installed security doors, screen doors with insect mesh or one-way light alloy mesh that could be painted in a choice of colours, miscellaneous door locks and hatches, digital deadlocks, rim locks, mortice locks and gate latches.

The also supplied trailer locks and padlocks that could be matched with the same key.

TPM was also busy with its core work of property maintenance which also included any cleaning and repair work, for one-off jobs or ongoing contracts.

They were also able to cater to the different needs of a growing number of large businesses which were taking advantage of evolving technology allowing them to tailor their security needs for purpose.

One example was a firm employing eight people who all had entry keys, while only a certain number of those same keys could be programmed to open things like an office, or an office safe.

The key systems were computerised and keys could only be cut by the TPM security team. Keys were stamped with a number and only management were aware how many they had and could authorise and sign for any new key.

They service schools, council work, large business, individual homes and rest homes.