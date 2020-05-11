Lost track of your keys over the lockdown? You won't be the only one and Blair Handcock of Quality Keys in Levin's Mall won't be surprised if you need his help.

Some people have forgotten where they put their keys all those weeks ago, while others have lost theirs while out exercising, he said.

Over the levels 4 and 3 he and his team have had to hit the road regularly to make more keys for people.

This family-owned business now takes cares of the second generation of the Handcock family. The business of key cutting, shoe or bag repairs, engraving and watch battery replacing has provided an income for five people.

"Thanks to the government subsidy I can guarantee work for all of us at 80 per cent for three months, though there is not enough work for everyone," Handcock said.

Normally he has two vans on the road, but now there is only enough to do to crew one vehicle. While the Mall is open as the pharmacy in there is open, it has been really hard to get the walk-in traffic, he said.

"It took three days to get approval to be open, but we do get people in now. Older people still prefer brick and mortar."

He advises customers to ring first.

"Normally the shop is busy enough to keep two of us working all day."

The shop counter now has high plastic screens up and contactless paying has been adopted.

"Staff working from the van wear face masks."

Handcock said he's found an app for his mobile that helps him enter details of customers, so contact tracing, if ever needed, will be possible.

"We are cleaning all keys and equipment after each use. So far the feedback from customers has been great. It is good to do business in Horowhenua."

Find Quality Keys in the Levin Mallc2/191 Oxford Street, Horowhenua, Levin 5510, ph 06-368 8163