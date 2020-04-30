We think every New Zealander knows the message of Stay Home, Save Lives, right now.

We would like to see another message get through though right now.

Shop local.

No, it's not a new idea, but now more than ever, it is a good idea.

To start with, whatever level we are at, the key point is to stay local, to not travel, so we should already be shopping at our local supermarket, not the one in the next town.

But what about the businesses that aren't open right now? They are struggling to pay staff and their rent, rates and so on, while not being able to bring much, if any, money in.

Some have been able to adapt slightly, and offer online shopping and delivery for essential items, but some can't. The problem is, while our New Zealand businesses might be unable to sell to us right now, their overseas based competitors can.

You might not be able to walk into PaperPlus to buy a book this week, but you can probably buy one from somewhere else online. That doesn't mean you should though.

Buying from an overseas retailer means you are putting money into someone else's economy. You are paying wages for an employee who is unlikely to ever then spend their money in our towns, and you are supporting a business that isn't actually going to support you.

Don't believe me? When was the last time Amazon gave you a book token for your school PTA fundraiser? Exactly. But bet you or someone you know has been given raffle prizes and donations for various fundraisers over the years from our local shops and businesses. It is time to be less selfish, and put our community first.

Sometimes, shopping locally costs us a tiny bit more, on the price tag of the item itself that is. But it doesn't cost us postage, it doesn't cost us petrol and parking, and it costs us less of our own time - which also has a value of course.

If our local shops can't stay open in the coming tough times, then we lose more than a bricks and mortar store on our high street.

Without jobs, people leave our town. That means fewer people to volunteer at the local youth group, to coach our kids' netball, to volunteer with St John.

When we lose our local businesses, we lose the pulse of our community. We need to do all we can to keep them going.

So when our local shops open their doors again, support them. In fact, support them now while they are still closed. Message them and ask if they sell vouchers you can buy now, and use later. Ask your hairdresser if you can pay in advance for your next cut, and if you need to buy someone a present, buy them a voucher from a local store.

As level 3 came into effect this week, more businesses and even some of our local eateries could be open for contactless takeaways. Please, support them not just with your orders, but also with kindness. Remember they are having to adapt quickly, so they might not get everything right the first time, but they will be trying their best. Don't be impatient, be supportive.

After all, supporting them isn't just going to give you a break from what seems like about a year of home cooking every day, but it will also have a knock-on effect. You are helping them pay their staff, who in turn will shop locally in our town. They also are buying their ingredients from other suppliers, again putting more money into our community's economy.

So spend a few more cents over the next few months and invest in our community. Give back to the businesses who have always supported our schools, our clubs and sports groups, and help our community and town survive Covid-19's economic impact.

The Horowhenua Chronicle will try and run stories about what some of those local businesses can offer you in the next few weeks. Support them as much as you can.