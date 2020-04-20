

Twenty four hours have been long for Waikawa teen Charlie Dale-Low. The 12-year-old took on the challenge of a 24-hour fundraiser for KidsCan last week. He spent that time doing what he loves: Drawing.

"It was at its toughest in the morning," he said. "Overall I enjoyed it, but it was long. It felt like more than 24 hours."

Despite that he is determined to repeat the effort as he has been successful in the fundraising part of the challenge, raising more than $1500.

"I'd do it again to raise that much money for KidsCan."

Charlie Dale-Low's twentyfour hour drawing challenge for KidsCan: his first major drawing.

The challenge allowed him to do two main drawings: One big one that he calls a 'doodle'. That's an A2 size work which took about six hours, and one pencil sketch of three children.

"I also completed two major works I had started before the challenge, and I did four smaller drawings. And some scribbles too during times when I found I couldn't concentrate too well."

He raised $1750.

"This blew my expectations out of the water," said Charlie. "All of it is going to KidsCan this week."

The 24-hour challenge went well and he felt the after-effects for a few days.

Charlie Dale-Low's twentyfour hour drawing challenge for KidsCan.

"The day the challenge finished, Charlie went to sleep about 9am and woke up at 2pm asking if he'd fallen asleep during the challenge and he was sure it was the morning, not the afternoon. It was as though he was jetlagged for a couple of days," said his mum Lisa.

"Overall it was a really positive experience. All the planning he did beforehand paid off. Charlie is overwhelmed with the support he received."

You can still help him raise his target by donating directly to KidsCan. Just mention his name when you do.

Charlie Dale-Low's doodles from his twentyfour hour drawing challenge for KidsCan.

He made a ten minute video of his challenge: