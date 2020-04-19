It's Anzac Day on Saturday and under the current circumstances any parades, ceremonies or services are unlikely, but those who died in wars can still be remembered from our bubbles.

RSA Levin president Wayne Kaye has had someone record a video of him playing the Last Post at the Levin Cenotaph recently.

The Cenotaph is within his neighbourhood and since the normal parades and services for Anzac will not be taking place this year he thought it would be great for people to have something to play that day, while standing in their doorways to remember the men and women who died for our freedom.

Nationwide the RSA has launched a Stand At Dawn movement for 2020.

Anzac Day is one of the most important national occasions for both Australians and New Zealanders. In 2020, for the first time in history, Anzac Day Services across New Zealand have been cancelled due to Covid-19.

But the tradition of remembering and commemorating veterans and service personnel are not cancelled.

"The RSA and New Zealand Defence Force would like you to join us to remember those who given their lives for our country.

"This is a time to pay respect and acknowledge the many thousands of our military people who are serving or have served, who are called upon to support New Zealand in times of war, conflict and disasters.

"Join us at 6am on Saturday April 25. Stand at your letterbox, at the front door, in your lounge rooms, balconies, in your driveway. Light a candle if you wish. Wherever you are in the world, stand with us and take a moment to remember our fallen – but please stay within your bubble."

Tune into RNZ (AM and FM frequencies), listen live on the internet or on your phone for the official dawn service broadcast commencing at 6am.

Veterans are encouraged to wear their medals just as they would for the official public gathering. The morning service will include:

The Last Post

Ode of Remembrance in Te Reo and English

National Anthems

Address by Ron Mark, Minister of Defence / Minister for Veterans

See Wayne Kaye's video at

www.facebook.com/levinrsa/videos/597938197475317/?v=597938197475317