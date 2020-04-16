Levin Itermediate's new mural Kiwiana is one of the 10 winners of this year's Resene Wall Worthy competition.

This competition runs annually and is part of KNZB's Paint New Zealand Beautiful programme.

The winning schools will receive a $750 Resene paint voucher, drop cloth and high vis vests to help them to bring their designs to life on a wall in their local community, as well as $500 prize money for murals completed by the end of Term 1, 2021.

"Our Paint New Zealand Beautiful programme engages with students, communities and artists to paint their little piece of New Zealand beautiful," said Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson.

"We were so impressed with all the submissions made for this year's Resene Wall Worthy competition and inundated with votes for the top 10 inners.

"During these trying times as we navigate through the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic, it's heartening to see schools, early childhood centres and community groups inspire beauty and work together within their local communities to Keep New Zealand Beautiful."

The 10 winning entries can be viewed on the KNZB website and all supplies to start the murals will be arranged once the Covid-19 level four lockdown is lifted.

Levin Intermediate's entry was created from a concept by a Y8 student who recognises that the Kiwiana concept and icons are apart of the community.

Levin has many market gardens in the area so fruit and vegetables can be seen on the mural. Many students can associate with visiting the dairy before or after school to get what they need or for treats.

"Kiwiana is a concept we would like to celebrate in a mural to brighten up our school," the school's entry said.