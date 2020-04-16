Horowhenua Chronicle

's

Build Our Road

campaign is a finalist in the Best Editorial Campaign or Project category.

Horowhenua Chronicle editor Janine Baalbergen said it was a no-brainer to champion the cause, as it was something so important to locals.

"It was one of multiple efforts to convince the Government of the importance of a four-lane expressway around Levin — efforts that paid off as the expressway will be constructed within the next decade."

We face stiff competition in this category: Stuff, NZ Herald (2) TNVZ, newsroom.co.nz and Mediaworks, but it is a great achievement to have made it as a finalist in this category.

Alyana du Fresne (16), Hannah du Fresne (16), Emma Clarke, Geoff Lewis, Anthony Young were among those campaigning for the four-lane expressway around Levin.

And former Horowhenua Chronicle reporter Sadie Beckman is a finalist in the Community Journalist of the Year category.

Other finalists include Mountain Scene/Allied Press, Oamaru Mail/Allied Press, The Beacon/Beacon Media Group, The Courier - Timaru/Allied Press, The Star - Dunedin/Allied Press.

Our sister paper Kāpiti News is one of six finalists in the category at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards.

Kāpiti News editorr David Haxton said getting into the finals was a significant achievement.

"It's a very proud moment and a testament to the passionate and hardworking editorial and advertising team.

"Kāpiti News has gone from strength to strength over the years and is an important and cherished part of the local community.

"The team was extremely happy when I emailed them the announcement from the Voyager Media Awards.

"The awards, based on last year's work, are one of the most prestigious and highly regarded events on the New Zealand media calendar."

The award winners will be announced in an online event in late May.