According to the Ministry of Health Horowhenua now has a sixth case of the coronavirus.

The total number of cases within the MidCentral Health area is 20.

With a total of 1039 around the country the situation is much better than anticipated, said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning, as some modellers had predicted as many as 4000 cases by this time.

Measures will be taken to monitor the situation across the board. At the moment 4500 people are being tested because they show all symptoms, especially respiratory problems, cough and a fever.

If you have symptoms you can ask for a test calling the dedicated Covid-19 Healthline number on: 0800 358 5453, OR by contacting your GP by phone. General practice teams will also able to refer patients to these sites, if required.

There are five designated testing sites across the MidCentral District's localities of Palmerston North City, Horowhenua District, Ōtaki, Manawatū District and Tararua District to provide assessment and swabbing for suspected cases of Covid-19.

There is a mobile testing unit available to support people who cannot access the testing sites.

The ministry is not releasing any information about the number of tests being done at the moment in Horowhenua.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he is confident the measures taken to stop the spread of the virus are working.

He said the testing has increased by a lot so the number of cases levelling off is encouraging.

The number of positive tests is now 1 per cent. He said the ministry will be looking at where the people who are tested live, to see whether more testing may need to be increased in certain areas.

Queen Elizabeth's broadcast to Britian and the Commonwealth was live on television this morning, the fourth such broadcast she has made in her 68-year reign.

She thanked the health workers, and other essential workers for their efforts as well as those staying at home so the vulnerable are protected.

"Together we can tackle this disease," she said.

Speaking to the Commonwealth nations directly, she said she had seen people coming together to help each other, "be it by delivering food parcels or medicines, checking on neighbours or converging businesses to hep the relief effort".

She said she understood the painful sense of separation for those isolating alone. "But we know it is the right thing to do.

"We will succeed and that success will belong to everyone of us. Better days will return and we will be with our friends and family again. We will meet again."

