Horowhenua's maternity unit will be closed from Monday, April 6, because of increasing pressure on its staff.

Women can now either give birth at home or go to Te Papaioea Birthing Centre in Palmerston North. For a more complicated pregnancy, the woman will have to go to Palmerston North Hospital.

Mid-Central Health said its midwifery workforce is already under pressure and it's likely to get worse because of Covid-19.

"For this reason, we feel it is essential to consolidate our midwifery staff over two facilities, rather than three, during this time. This will ensure we can maintain safety for all of our mums and babies."

The board said women should speak to their leading maternity carers for more information.

