

Two beloved Hokio Beach horses believed to be dead after they had gone missing for more than three weeks have come galloping home.

An ecstatic and emotional Klair Hanify had feared she would never see her two horses Maxi and Funky again after they vanished from their Hokio Beach paddock earlier this month.

Hanify had spent many sleepless nights searching for her ponies, one a chestnut mare that she had bred herself more than 20 years ago, the other a cheeky little six-year-old miniature bay stallion.

They had been missing since late February when Hanify returned from visiting a friend in Wellington to find their fence broken and her horses gone.

Advertisement

It sparked an emotional hunt for the horses, contacting Police, council and media agencies to help widen the search.

With every passing day, the likelihood of seeing them again became more dim.

But early last week Maxi and Funky came racing around the corner and went straight for the water trough.

Hanify said she didn't want to ask any questions about their disappearance now they were home and safe.

She said she was just happy the nightmare was at an end and wanted to thank everybody that had helped search and ensured their safe return.

"I'm just happy to have them home," she said.

"A big thank you to the local community for their love and support. Thank you to Horowhenua Chronicle, to Facebook and everybody who shared the posts."

"Thank you to Ōtaki police, and most of all thank you so much to those who were involved in enabling my horses to return home unharmed."