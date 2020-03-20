

It takes a lot to rattle Murphy these days.

He might only be 11 years old, but that translates to 44 years old in horse years. He just doesn't do drama anymore. He prefers to stay chill.

The days of going out and kicking up heels are long gone for this handsome grey-haired steed.

What he likes now is a long walk in the evening along Mako Mako Rd, an area of town that has had a high horse population for more than 100 years.

But if there is one thing that does get Murphy's blood boiling, it's speeding cars. When they come out of nowhere and race up alongside him - breaking the speed limit - he can't help but feel a little bit agitated.

It really gets on his wick. The hair on his neck bristles, and his mood changes.

According to Murphy's mates Oceieana Latimer, 10, and Mia Lane, 10, who catch up with him most days and take him for some exercise, it's a dangerous situation that has to stop.

They said most cars and trucks are exactly like Murphy - chilled. Some drivers have common sense and even slow down a little. They even get a few waves.

But there were a few motorists travelling at great speed that caused Murphy to take fright, putting their own safety at risk - and that of Murphy's, too.

"He spooks and freaks out if they are going really really fast," they said.

"They should slow down."

Speeding drivers along any stretch of road were not only putting horse riders at risk by not slowing down, they were also endangering themselves, as a driver doesn't often fare well in a collision with an animal.

Mako Mako Rd had recently undergone a speed limit reduction, too, along with many other rural roads in the district.