

Horowhenua petanque is savouring a vintage season on the piste with the chance to add even more silverware to the cupboard early next month.

The Horowhenua representative team boasts current and former New Zealand representatives in its playing ranks and that experience and class was showing out in top performances from its flagship players this season.

With just one round left of a representative Casey Cup tournament against neighbouring provinces, Horowhenua is well out in front with 1076 points, ahead of Manawatū (945), Kāpiti (914) and Ōtaki (828).

Levin petanque representative Ngaire Erikson sends one down against her single opponent.

The final round of the annual Casey Cup is at Ōtaki Petanque Club on April 16, and another strong showing there would likely see Horowhenua take home the trophy for the first time in history.

Each Casey Cup team consisted of 12 players competing in singles, doubles and triples events.

Interestingly, the Casey Cup was an old indoor bowling trophy that Ōtaki man Gary Brunton found in his wardrobe.

The Horowhenua Petanque Club team are leading the Caset Cup competition.

Brunton decided the handsome trophy was going to waste and was worth competing for - whatever the sport - and donated it as a petanque prize a few years ago.

The Casey Cup is now an annual tournament between Horowhenua, Manawatū, Kāpiti and Ōtaki Petanque Clubs, with each venue hosting a tournament and the final held at Ōtaki.

Allan Hall from Levin Petanque Club was drawn to play in the triples.

The Levin tournament was held at the club's home piste at Western Park, next to the Horowhenua Petanque Club's clubrooms, a building which rose from the ashes 20 years ago.

Arson gutted the old Levin Old Boys cricket clubrooms. The brick building was resurrected with a new roof added and petanque moved in, as it was just a few short steps away from their pistes.

Carleen Fitzgerald did a good job with the Horowhenua triples team.

The building was perfect fit for the petanque club as it had kitchen facilities and a zip for making hot drinks right next to the playing pistes when hosting visiting players.

Horowhenua Petanque shares Western Park with the Levin Hustle Baseball Club which has a playing diamond behind the pistes.

Ngaire Erikson.

Horowhenua has already strung together a string of centre titles this season and boasts current New Zealand representative Dave Gatchell and former representatives Ann Hogg, Louis Gill and Shirley McDonald.