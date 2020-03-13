With the splash of water and fellow students and parents cheering the contestants on, Foxton primary schools held their annual swimming sports day at the Foxton Aquatic centre on Monday March 9.

Event organiser Peter Kemp, principal of Coley Street Primary School said, "Generally overall a good day's out with good competition against the other primary schools.

"We've been hosting this event at the Foxton Aquatic centre now for eight years and has always been a competitive day out."

Jayda Adin-Wood from Coley Street School who was the fastest girl in the two lengths breast stroke in a quick time of 50.40 seconds.

"It's just amazing to see the children in really good competition," Mary Kleinsman-Powell principal of St Mary's Primary School said.

"A great opportunity for them with a sense of unity and values of talent and gifts. This will surely prepare them for College later on down the track."

"The organisation of this event has been superb, and we are just getting through all of the races," Tewana Hibbs principal of Foxton Primary School said.

"It's also amazing to catch up with the other principals working collectively with them and the support staff as well.

"The mums and dads who have taken time out to watch their kids compete is just amazing."

Among the stand-out swimmers on the day were Jayda Adin-Wood, who won the year seven girls breast stroke over two lengths in 50.40 seconds.

Lhucius Dellow from St Mar'ys Primary School in action during year seven boys breast stroke.

Jayda is just back from Mount Maunganui where she competed in the national surf life saving competition.

The fastest boy was Ryein Chambers in the year eight breast stroke over two lengths in the time of 56.92 seconds. Both are from Coley Street Primary School.