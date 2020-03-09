

Do you recognise these people?

A Levin reader has handed in an old photograph that dropped out of the middle of a magazine while he was waiting at the doctors.

The conscientious man handed it in to Horowhenua Chronicle in hope that it could be circulated, as it could be of personal value to someone.



The photograph, dated July 1962, appears to be of a wedding scene, with a mother and her three sons near a house.

The only clues are on the back of the photograph, in neat hand-writing, it says "Alison and Graeme's Wedding".

"My Three Sons."

"Jade Green Outfit."