

Levin's foremost tourist attraction has another jewel in its crown.

Levin Adventure Park Trust formally opened the Tetragode 9300 this week, a climbing apparatus so high it threatens to dwarf the other attractions at the park.

It consists of a 9.3m high main mast with a rope net that extends in four directions to create a play space, with multiple ropes connected within the space to create a play area.

LAPT raised $150,000 for the new attraction, assisted with a $15,000 grant from Eastern and Central Community Trust.

The Tetragode 9300 is another addition to a popular park that already has a flying fox, a train, a dog park, mouse wheels, basketball court, beach volleyball, and a variety of swings and climbing frames among its attractions.

The park has won awards from Keep New Zealand Beautiful for the cleanliness of its toilets.

Levin Adventure Park charitable trust chairwoman Pam Good said it was not only local families using the park, as many people passing through Levin stopped there.

For some, it was their destination, she said.

The park had also featured on world travel site TripAdvisor five years ago when it was awarded a five-star certificate of excellence based on ratings by members of the public.

It said the park was "probably the best public adventure park in New Zealand".

Levin Adventure Park was developed in 2001 by Levin couple Helen and the late Collis Blake with the help of the community on a 3ha site that once house Levin Central School.

Good said the role of the Trust was to continue that good work and promote and enhance the park and it was committed to fundraising for ongoing improvements.

The Trust committee didn't meet every month, but maintained contact and came together when a project or issue was brought forward.

Vandalism and nocturnal activities had been a problem from time to time, although that had been addressed by three CCTV cameras placed at strategic areas of the park.

Upgrading park equipment wasn't cheap though, and required research to find the right equipment to challenge a range of age groups.

The Levin Adventure Park Trust committee was Jenny Warren, Glynis Easton, Pam Good, Catherine Lewis, Kathy Mitchell and Diane Denton.

The success park also relied on community volunteers who managed amenities and helped run a miniature train during the summer months, ensuring the park remained free to use.