

It is a rare thing to have five generations of the same family in the same room - let alone a Levin tattoo parlour.

But that's exactly what five generations of women decided to do to mark the occasion and celebrate each other - get a tattoo - in what could be a New Zealand first.

The first to hit the chair and take on some ink was 81-year-old Margaret Chevis, rolling up the sleeve of her left arm in readiness for Levin tattooist Libby Bruhn.

Five generations and their tattoo artist. Clockwise from left, Cassidy Thoreson, Aidyn Thoreson, Tattoo artist Libby Bruhn, Denise Deacon, Kirsty Shaw and Margaret Chevis (seated).

"It didn't hurt a bit," she said, later admitting she felt the first prick of the tattoo needle, but swore that after that she felt very little pain.

It was a simple design the family chose of a moon and five stars. The moon was symbolic as it was in memory of her late husband, who would always jokingly suggest that the "moon driver" was drunk if the moon was in the sky during the day.

The five stars around the moon symbolised the five generations of their family.

Levin woman Margaret Chevis got her first tattoo at the age 81.

As an recent octogenarian, Mrs Chevis had gone her entire life without a tattoo until now. Will there be more?

"At my age I don't think I need another one, do I?" she said.

Award-winning artist Libby Bruhn said sometimes working with elderly people could be difficult as their skin could be very fine and wrinkly.

Libby Bruhn

But there were no such problems with Mrs Chevis, whose forearm provided a near perfect canvas.

"She has gorgeous skin," she said. "I pierced her ears for her 80th birthday last year."

Mrs Chevis was not her oldest client by a long shot. Recently a 94-year-old woman came in wanting a little red rose tattooed on her shoulder.

Bruhn had been a tattoo artist for more than 12 years, learning the craft from her father Dave, and had found a real niche market with acclaimed work that was proving popular across generations with both sexes.

The tattoo design took its inspiration by Mrs Chevis late husband.

"It was really cool actually. It was such a fun day," she said.

While the first in the tattoo chair was the matriarch of the family, the next three generations were no strangers to the experience and were exhibiting some fine work already.

It was another tattoo to add to the collection, albeit with special significance.

Mrs Chevis' daughter Denise Deacon, 58, also chose to have her moon and stars tattoo etched on her right wrist, while her daughter Kirsty Shaw, 41, and her daughter Cassidy Thoreson, 21, had theirs on their biceps.

Not to be left out, little 16-month-old Aidyn Thoreson sat still and was given a pretend tattoo, too. But hers came out in the wash.