

A popular Levin sporting stadium that was closed to sporting groups amid earthquake fears could reopen again as early as next month.

The Levin gymnastic stadium on Victoria Street, used by hundreds of children and athletes each week, faced certain closure two years ago after an engineering report into its earthquake readiness showed it had just 23 per cent compliance.

The future looked bleak for Levin Gymnastics Club, Brazilian Jiu-jitsu and Taekwon Do clubs, who were its main users, although hundreds of pre-school children from day-care centres made use of the facility too.

Horowhenua Events Centre Facility Manager Mark Verran said the situation at the time was simple. They had to raise $250,000 to bring the building up to standard, or shut the doors.

Advertisement

"It was inevitable that the building was to be condemned. It has a future now." he said.

"It's been standing for 60 years. It will be standing for a fair few more now."

Horowhenua Events Centre Facility Manager Mark Verran inspects the work being done on the stadium.

Once the decision had been made to save the building began the process of obtaining quotes and carrying out design work before applying for community grants to foot the bill.

"We had to know what the cost was going to be before we could apply for funding," he said.

Verran said it was fortunate that work began promptly and was carried out during the school holidays so as to cause minimum disruption to the organisation's that used the hall regularly.

"The Horowhenua Events Centre Trust is very pleased with progress, taking into account the Christmas break, and it won't be long till the community can make use of it again," he said.

They were notified that the funding was accepted on November 27 last year. Work began on December 16, and is on track to finish by mid-March.

One Foundation, Lotteries Foundation and Eastern and Central Community Trust have contributed to the majority of the $250,000 cost of making the building compliant.

Advertisement

The entire underside of the roof has been completely stripped back to allow steel reinforcing of the beams and walls.

The building was originally opened in 1959 to the building specifications of the day. It was now more than 67 per cent compliant, which meets the new Government threshold.