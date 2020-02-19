

Three mates from Levin couldn't wait to show off their skills as brand new pump track was officially opened in Levin last week.

Rueben Harris, 10, Tereina Henare, 10, and Lucan Hirini-Hopa, 10, joined the Mayor of Horowhenua, Levin Police and other local children at the opening of a new pump track at Solway Park in Levin.

Efaraima Lima, 6, climbs on a new frame at Solway Park.

Harris, Henare and Hirini-Hopa reckoned the pump track was just what their local park needed and wanted to thank whoever had made it happen.

The three boys were quickly out on the newly-built track on their scooters soon after Mayor of Horowhenua Bernie Wanden had officially cut the ribbon to declare the track open.

There was a large gathering of locals from the south-east Taitoko community involved in the project with Levin Police who came along to enjoy a cooked sausage from a barbeque staffed by even more volunteers.

Despite the heat Levin constable Nathan Daly joins a game of basketball with youngsters at the Solway Park.

A contingent of Police joined in an impromptu game of basketball, while others took to the pump track expertly crafted by local contractors.

The 160m asphalt pump track is part of a wider ongoing commitment by the Levin South Neighbourhood Safety Panel (NSP) and the Levin South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) to improve facilities and infrastructure at Solway Park and nearby Morgan Crescent Park.

It has resulted in a rugby field, basketball court, barbecue, toilets, water fountain and fences that has transformed Solway Park from a bare park with minimal facilities into a popular play space.

Cathryn Flinlayson from Horowhenua District Council was handing out sausages at the opening of the Solway Park pump track.

For the best part of 50 years Solway Park was largely a bare park as a suburb built up and grew around it.

The new pump track allows riders of all ages and abilities to practise their skills all year round and is suitable for mountain bikes, children's bikes, skateboards, in-line skates and scooters.

Construction was funded with grants from Eastern & Central Community Trust, the Lotteries Board, and $50,000 from Horowhenua District Council.

Levin Police join in on a game of basketball at the opening of the Solway Park pump track.

Mayor Wanden said it was a great community achievement.

"I was honoured to cut the ribbon today, with the help of two local children," he said.

"Thanks to the Neighbourhood Police Team and local constables who have successfully secured funding for this project, and the community for their input."