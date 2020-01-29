

More than 200 past and present students and staff are gathering at St Joseph's School this weekend to celebrate 100 years of Catholic education in Levin.

The convent school was founded in 1920 by the Sisters of St Joseph and Maria Lyne says she is honoured to be the 20th principal since it first opened 100 years ago.

Former principal Stasia Kennedy was one of a committee that had worked behind the scenes to organise the event and was grateful for the work done by so many to "make this milestone event one for the record books".

Foundation Sister Superior of St Joseph' School in Levin, Sister Mary Patricia.

"Our sponsors' contributions have made it possible for us create a truly memorable weekend and the number of spot prizes is fantastic," she said.

Attendees could pick up their registration pack from 10am on Saturday to be ready for the Welcome at 11am.

The day's events will be concluded with a formal dinner in the Horowhenua College Hall at 6pm. Sunday begins with mass at 10am celebrated by Cardinal John Dew and will finish with lunch at 1pm.

St Joseph's School in Levin 100 years ago.

The Reunion team thanked school staff, Board of Trustees and parishioners.

"The Josephite kaupapa is alive and well in their generosity and practical service - a real credit to our motto: Each for All; All for God."

Those arriving early on Friday were encouraged to meet at the Levin RSA, while the celebration proper would begin on Saturday with a meet and greet at the school grounds.

A photo of some former sisters of St Jospehs School in Levin taken in the library.

Classrooms would be open and people could write down memories for a time capsule. There would be a pōwhiri, lighting of candles and a blessing of a memorial bench before a photo session.

Later on that evening there would be a dinner and dance.

A special 100th anniversary mass would be held in the church at 10am the following morning before cutting of the centennial cake by the youngest student and oldest past pupil present.

