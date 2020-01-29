Shannon will once again be the centre of attention with its Supercheap Auto Spectacular Car Show on Sunday February 16 at a new location.

Hundreds of classic and muscle cars will be rolling into town that day so owners can show off their pride and joy. Mini drivers, Ferrari owners and VW beetle enthusiast will be among those showing up. There may also be a few that seem futuristic.

It is the town's major fundraiser that helps pay for the upkeep of its museum, put up the annual Christmas lights, or develop new pathways around the town.

Mini drivers turn up for the show.

The event is organised by the Shannon Progressive Association, and attracts car buffs from around the North Island to the car spectacular.

The event has been held in Shannon since 2004 and last year attracted over 700 vehicles from around the North Island, from as far away as Whangārei. It has grown from a small idea to a huge event that attracts participants and public from far and wide. At least 3000 people turned up to view the cars that day.

In the past the association has held antiques sales, collectibles events, concerts and auctions to raise money but none have been as successful as the Car Spectacular.

So popular in fact the Shannon Domain is deemed too small to accommodate all stands and cars. So now the show will be held at a new location - Shannon Golf Club, Engles Road, Shannon (Buckley Golf Club).

Other local community groups will also be at the Shannon Domain with goods to sell to raise funds for their own projects. There will be plenty of opportunity to buy food and drinks, with 25 food trucks signed up to offer a variety of food and drinks and ice cream.

Something from the future?

Entry is $2 and raffle tickets cost $2 each. Public car parking: $2 a car.The day starts at 9am. No pets allowed. Show vehicles have free entry.

Bring your own special vehicle to display or just come along and enjoy the show. Local groups will be fund raising and there are food, coffee, and craft stalls to add to the day.

Contact Janette Campbell, secretary of the Shannon Progressive Association on 0272533955.