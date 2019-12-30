Clydesdales with their fluffy legs, enormous size and gentle nature are always popular, and in 2020 they will be coming back to the Horowhenua AP&I Show.

On Sunday the breed classes of Clydesdales will be on display in the area of the show used for dog trials on Saturday.

"It is a good way to show off your horse," said organiser Hillary Simmons, who's been breeding Clydesdales since she was young.

"My granddad started the stud, which my parents inherited and now my mum and I run it. My kids are keen to help look after the Clydesdales.

Advertisement

"Clydesdales are so versatile and are beautiful horses with beautiful natures."

Clydesdale horse Mack.

She said participants in this section of the show must be suitable to breed and must be registered with the Clydesdale Association. As most will turn up on the day she's unsure how many will turn out but she's hoping for at least 15 horses.

There are a number of prizes to be won, such as the Phil Turnbull Motorcycles Challenge Cup, which is the supreme Champion Trophy.

Young horses can have a go at winning the Heritage Clydesdales Cup, sponsored by Dave Johnson sponsored Heritage Clydesdale Stud in Levin.

Simmons said she trains her Clydesdales as riding horses, including pulling sheds.

"They can do anything, really," she said.

Clydesdales are named after the Scottish county of Clydesdale and were originally a smaller breed of draught horses and are often bay in colour and have white markings. The first breed registry was formed in 1877 and many horses were exported including to Australia and New Zealand.

Hills and Alf at Morrinsville Show.

Many Clydesdales were conscripted by the British army to serve in World War I, which together with increasing mechanisation led to the decline of the breed.

Advertisement

In the 1970s the breed landed on the list of species considered vulnerable to extinction.

It is estimated that New Zealand has 750 registered Clydesdales.