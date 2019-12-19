MidCentral DHB reminds communities about the available healthcare options over the holiday period.

For any health concerns, except in an emergency, your first call should be to Healthline on 0800 611 116. Heathline is a 24/7, free and confidential phone service staffed by registered nurses. The Healthline team can provide advice on where you should seek treatment if you need it. This service is a phone triage.

You can also contact your General Practice Team to make an appointment. Many General Practice Teams are open on the days between Christmas, although some may be closed or have limited hours. The General Practice Teams that are closed or that have limited hours have signage at the practice, or a message on their phone system to advise you of after-hours care options.

The following after hours care options are operating in Horowhenua:

In Horowhenua, you can access the after-hours clinic at the Horowhenua Community Practice, Liverpool Street, Levin. This will be open 9am until 1pm on Christmas Day, and 8am till 6pm on other public holidays.

In Foxton, Te Waiora Community Health will be closed on public holidays and weekends, but open from 8am till 5pm all other days.

Ōtaki Medical Centre will be open all days except public holidays and will have a walk-in clinic 10am - noon on Saturdays.

If your condition is an emergency or urgent serious medical issue, you should go to the Emergency Department (ED) at Palmerston North Hospital on Ruahine Street. We appreciate your understanding that people who present will be seen on a most serious first basis.

This means that if your illness/condition is not considered life threatening or serious, you may experience a longer wait time. In an emergency dial 111.

Many community agencies that provide mental health, disability, alcohol and addiction and respite care support will be closing on 20 December and reopening on 6 January.

However, ACROSS Social Services at 297A Church Street in Palmerston North will be open until Christmas Eve, as will Manawatu Supporting Families at 160 Cuba Street in Palmerston North. MASH Trust at 180 Cuba Street, Palmerston North, will only be closed on public holidays.

St Dominic's Centre in Feilding will be open across the holiday period, with crisis respite available 24/7. Referral for this is through the Acute Care Team, who can be contacted on 0800 653 357.

LUCK VENUE, a Palmerston North drop-in centre operated by the MASH Trust, will be open daily throughout the holiday break. Most days it will be open from 8.30am to 4pm, and on public holidays and weekends it will be open from 10am to 2pm. On Christmas Day, it will be open from 7am to 9am.



LUCK VENUE is based in Berryman's Lane, which runs between Broadway Avenue and Main Street in the city centre, and is open to anyone. There will be free food available, a place to do laundry and have a shower, company and some basic essentials.

In a mental health emergency, call 0800 653 357.