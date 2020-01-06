

Brilliant shows and stage performances in the Horowhenua region last year have been recognised by the number of nominees for the Regional Theatre Awards.

There were 43 nominees from this region among more than 140 nominees from 27 different community productions in the Central Districts region in 2019.

The Regional Theatre Awards celebrate a variety of performances presented by non-professional theatre groups and companies during 2019, and would be held at the Palmerston North Conference & Function Centre on February 14.

Levin Little Theatre had received numerous nominations for Shrek, the Musical, Olivia, and Uproar in the House, while the Levin Performing Arts stellar production Jesus Christ Superstar had resulted in several nominations also.

Advertisement

Sera Devcich as Donkey meets the dragon at the opening night of Levin Little Theatre's musical Shrek last week. WGP 22May19 - Donkey (Sera Devcich) meets dragon.

Foxton Little Theatre was busy with plays Gone to Seed, Butterflies are Free, Home Land that also received various nominations.

The awards would be hosted by Leona Revell and Alan Dingley from the award winning SpontaneoUS Improv Company.

Mary (Jenna Wicks) comforts Jesus (Anthony Butterfield) in his time of need. WGP 29Nov19 - Mary (Jenna Wicks) comforts Jesus (Anthony Butterfield) in his time of need.

Locals to be nominated for awards are:

Youth Production Mischa O'Brien (Little Fiona) Shrek, the Musical Levin Little Theatre

Original Script and Production (New NZ Full Length Plays): Gone to Seed Tim Hambleton Foxton Little Theatre.

Concept and Design (Musical): Linda Buckley Shrek, the Musical Levin Little Theatre

Concept and Design (Play): Carl Terry Butterflies are Free Foxton Little Theatre, Carl Terry Home Land Foxton Little Theatre, Carl Terry Gone to Seed Foxton Little Theatre

Technical Design and Operation: Wayne Ravelich Butterflies are Free Foxton Little Theatre

Choreography: Linda Buckley Shrek, the Musical Levin Little Theatre.

Musical Direction: Christine Archer-Lockwood Shrek, the Musical Levin Little Theatre, Adam Praat Jesus Christ Superstar Levin Performing Arts Society.

Debut Director: Faith Watters Olivia Levin Little Theatre, Ryan Burnell Home Land Foxton Little Theatre.

Direction (Musical): Linda Buckley Shrek, the Musical Levin Little Theatre, Tacita Bohan Jesus Christ Superstar Levin Performing Arts Society.

Direction (Play): Carl Terry Butterflies are Free Foxton Little Theatre, Ryan Burnell Home Land Foxton Little Theatre, Colleen O'Leary Gone to Seed Foxton Little Theatre.

Emerging Performer (Play): Sophie Taylor (Sophie Mason) Home Land Foxton Little Theatre

Ensemble (Musical): Shrek, the Musical Levin Little Theatre.

Cameo (Musical): Ryan Burnell (Tranny Wolf) Shrek, the Musical Levin Little Theatre.

Cameo (Play): Nathan Webb (Ralph Austin) Butterflies are Free Foxton Little Theatre.

Connection Between Characters (Musical): Tua Fa'avale (Shrek) & Sera Devcich (Donkey) Shrek, the Musical Levin Little Theatre.

Connection Between Characters (Play): Sophie Taylor (Sophie Mason) & Carl Terry (Grandpop,Ken Taylor) Home Land Foxton Little Theatre.

Male Actor (Musical): Tua Fa'avale (Shrek) Shrek, the Musical Levin Little Theatre.

Adam Praat (Judas) Jesus Christ Superstar Levin Performing Arts Society.

Antony Butterfield (Jesus) Jesus Christ Superstar Levin Performing Arts Society.

Male Actor (Play): Ryan Burnell (Don Baker) Butterflies are Free Foxton Little Theatre, Carl Terry (Grandpop, Ken Taylor) Home Land Foxton Little Theatre

Female Actor (Musical): Jennie Ferguson (Fiona) Shrek, the Musical Levin Little Theatre.

Female Actor (Play): Allie Clifford (Jill Tanner) Butterflies are Free Foxton Little Theatre.

Female Supporting Actor (Play): Lisa Collinson (Mrs Baker) Butterflies are Free Foxton Little Theatre, Chris Archer-Lockwood (Sandra) Gone to Seed Foxton Little Theatre.

Male Supporting Actor (Play): Mike Pyefinch (Paul Mason) Home Land Foxton Little Theatre Players, Reon Materman (David Prosser), Uproar in the House Levin Little Theatre, Carl Terry (Alec) Gone to Seed Foxton Little Theatre

Male Supporting Actor (Musical): William Gilbert (Lord Farquaad) Shrek, the Musical Levin Little Theatre, Marcus Wolland (Pontius Pilate) Jesus Christ Superstar Levin Performing Arts Society.

Female Supporting Actor (Musical): Sera Devcich (Donkey) Shrek, the Musical Levin Little Theatre, Jenna Wicks (Mary Magdalene) Jesus Christ Superstar Levin Performing Arts Society.

Female Supporting Actor (Play): Lisa Collinson (Mrs Baker) Butterflies are Free Foxton Little Theatre, Chris Archer-Lockwood (Sandra) Gone to Seed Foxton Little Theatre.