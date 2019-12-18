A real-life nativity scene was a feature of one of the biggest Christmas Parade's Levin has seen in years.

In a re-enactment of that famous night a mere 2019 years ago, Joseph led an expectant Mary on the back on a donkey through the centre of a little town called Levin.

Trumpets played at the Levin Christmas parade.

They were followed by three wise men on horseback, towering angels with trumpets, and young shepherds tending to real sheep, as if they were following yonder star.

Mary looked a little weary as they trudged along the street, perhaps looking for a place to rest.

But it was hard not to notice the expectant couple had passed by a motel with a sign showing there were vacant rooms available.

Meanwhile, a host of community groups participated in the parade with their gay apparel, including vintage machinery and car clubs, dance clubs, church groups and sports groups.

As could be expected, the parade would up with the jolly man himself riding high behind his reindeer with two helpers by his side.

Father Christmas waved to children, with the promise to visit them bearing presents on Christmas Eve.

But only if they behave themselves.

The parade was judged by the team at The Hits Horowhenua and all the entrants were of a high quality.

First place won a $400 radio advertising voucher, second place won a $200 radio advertising voucher, and third place won a $100 radio advertising voucher

RESULTS:

1st Place - Levin Christian Churches

2nd Place - Bounce OSC

3rd Place - Kate Martin Dance

The brass band featured early on in the Levin Christmas Parade.