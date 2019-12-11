

The Kate Martin School of Dance held its annual Dance Showcase at the Levin Little Theatre at the weekend with four sold-out shows.

The show was a massive achievement for organisers as 140 dancers aged between two and 21 were involved, displaying ballet, hip-hop, acro and contemporary dance disciplines.

Kate Martin said the weekend was a huge success. It was the sixth year of the show and tickets sold out in record time. The choreography and costumes all contribute to a slick and professional show.

Niyah-Lea Henare.

Martin said she was always appreciative of the help from volunteers and parents to make the show a success.

"It doesn't all magically happen. Teachers and students work very hard for the term leading up to the production working on choreography, selecting music and costumes," she said.

"And then when the show weekend arrives it cannot be done without the wonderful support of parent helpers who volunteer their time to help with props, costumes, backstage, front of house."

Jazz dancers from the Kate Martin School of Dance.

After the final show Martin announced annual scholarships to one junior and one senior dancer, to acknowledge students who consistently demonstrate a keen commitment to dance.

These students are awarded a free term of tuition to enable them to take up as many classes as they like to continue their growth as dancers.

Four shows from the Kate Martin School of Dance were soldl-out.

The senior scholarship went to Hermione Petersen who she said was a versatile dancer excelling in Jazz, HipHop and Contemporary Dance.

The Junior Scholarship was awarded to six-year-old Niyah-Lea Henare, whose love of dancing was infectious, she said.

Ballets dancers from Kate Martin School of Dance.

"Niyah-Lea danced in nine dances in each show. That's 36 dances over the whole weekend," she said.

Other trophies awarded were for outstanding dancers in each genre. Jazz Dancer: Grace Wedlock, Acro Dancer: Talah Peta, Contemporary Dance: Kaitlin Eyles, Ballet Dancer: Lizzie Macdonald, HipHop Dancer: Keeardrah Tohill.

Hip Hop dancers from Kate Martin School of Dance.

Kate Martin School of Dance has been operating in Levin since 2013.

Martin is the main dance teacher, teaching ballet, jazz, contemporary dance and Acro as well as the pre school dance classes. TeRina Taylor teaches the popular hiphop class.

Martin taught 30 classes per week, as well as teaching at the Dean Mckerras School of Dance in Palmerston North.

Niyah-Lea Henare, 6, at the Kate Martin School of Dance production.

She is also newly appointed Dance Examiner with IDTA (International Dance Teachers Association), and travels New Zealand adjudicating at dance competitions.

"While it is a very busy time the end result is always worth it. Students gain so much from these experiences. One of my favorite parts of the show weekend is seeing all the different ages working together and bonding," she said.

Dancers from the Kate Martin School of Dance.

"Watching the younger dance students looking up to our fabulous senior dancers seeing where all the hard work they put into their regular dance classes throughout the year can eventually lead to."