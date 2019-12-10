

A popular Levin sports hall has shut its doors while it undergoes earthquake strengthening work.

The gymnasium at the Levin Showgrounds was primarily the home of the Levin Gymnastics Club, but was used by more than 260 people from a variety of community groups each week.

The Levin Gymnastics Club leased the building from the Horowhenua Events Centre Trust, and then sub-leased it and shared it with other organisations like martial arts and fitness clubs.

HECT faculty manager Mark Verran said while there would be disruption for users of the facility, the timing of the work over the school holiday break meant it was probably the best time to have the work done.

Strengthening work to the roof of the building, which was erected in 1959, was expected to cost $220,000. HECT would meet a third of the cost, with the majority coming from a community grant.

Verran said HECT received news of the grant from the Lotteries Community Facilities Fund late last month.

A tendering process for the work began after an engineering report into the building found that roof beams needed strengthening to comply with new standards.

While not ideal, he said it was timely as they could replace the dated lighting in the gymnasium with new LED bulbs at the same time.

And while there was an initial cost in installing the new LED lighting system, they paid for themselves quickly by reducing the monthly power bill.

Verran said they had recently changed the lighting in the neighbouring basketball stadium adjacent to the gymnasium and welcomed the reduced monthly bills there, which were considerable given the size of the building.

The larger basketball building will remain open, as will the events centre itself.