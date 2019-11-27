

Whānau of Foxton were bowled over by the tragic loss of a loved son, mokopuna and friend. His name was Josh Larsen.

His uncle Dan Taylor decided he would like to do something about it, and dreamt up the idea of No One Walks Alone, to gather any and all people who are or have been affected by suicide and by walking together to show that we are never alone.

Kōrero Haumaru ki Te Awahou (Safe Talk Foxton) is a community group initiated by Kiwa Whareaitu (Whakapai Hauora Suicide Prevention Navigator in Foxton) and has mushroomed into a vibrant, proactive whānau-led community group who meet every month to discuss local support for whānau in many kaupapa.

The No One Walks Alone Event is our flagship kaupapa that the team put in all our effort to bring a wonderful day for the region, that is celebrated in Foxton, with our own whānau flavour.

Advertisement

This year on Saturday, November 30, from 9am, we will start at Te Waiora Health Centre on Ladys Mile and walk to the centre of town, to the water tower, or the Māori name for the space is Paretao, an old pā kainga.

At the bottom of the water tower we will take kohatu (memory stones that you will be given) to place at the top of the hill in memory of whānau that have passed, there karanga, kōrero and waiata will be shared.

We will then return to the centre of town, outside the windmill, TANS area, where there will be entertainment, free sausage sizzle, free water, freebies and prizes, healthy stalls, raffles and lots of other goodies.

We are delighted to share that the RATS (Riders Against Teen Suicide) will be there, and last year we were given free Harley rides (which was a hit) and free kai and presents for kids.

We are especially excited to hear that Pania Te Paiho Marsh will come and speak (Wahine Toa Hunting) about the amazing mahi she is doing for our community in helping wahine to feed the tamariki and be independently strengthened amongst other local speakers with the theme around celebrating life, taking care of whānau and supporting each other.

Everything is FREE and everyone is WELCOME.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202



