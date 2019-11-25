"We want the expressway now." That is the message National MP for Ōtaki Nathan Guy, National's transport spokesperson Chris Bishop (Hutt Valley) and National's candidate for the Ōtaki electorate for the next general elections Tim Costley are sending out.

They pounded the pavements in Levin on Monday morning with a petition, collecting signatures of those in favour of a four-lane expressway to be build without delay.

Bishop also got the chance to have his say on national tv as a TV1 News crew was out and about in Levin at the same time. Build our Road campaign spokesperson Antony Young was also able to express his views.

"This is a critical project for the entire lower North Island, but particularly for Horowhenua," said Bishop. "Growing nations and regions need good roads and if you do it, let us do it properly."

National candidate for the Ōtaki Electorate for the next general election Tim Costley promised to take copies of the petition to accessible places, such as local businesses in both Ōtaki and Levin.

"There is enormous support for this among the locals and the more people sign the bigger the impact of the petition," he said. This means he is looking for thousands of signatures. The petition is also available online and he said he will soon issue a list of places where the petition can be found.

"The biggest issue with the expressway is the lack of funding," said Bishop. "There is no money. The message from Government is: there might be money by 2030, but that is by no means certain."

"Work needs to be done on the very inadequate existing road," said Costley. "The bridges for example all need replacing.

"The existing road doesn't cut it and neither do the minor adjustments being worked on or proposed. Why spend the money on patching up?"

The petition is at:

www.national.org.nz/build_the_horowhenua_expressway