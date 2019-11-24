Police have made an arrest after a pursuit ended with a car in the middle of the front lawn of a Levin property this morning, narrowly missing a concrete power pole.

There was considerable damaged to trees and shrubs at the front of the property on State Highway One, north of Levin, after the red Toyota station wagon failed to take a right hand turn around 7am.

Tyre marks on the grass showed the car was very lucky to miss a power pole on the corner of the State Highway and Gordon Place. Initially police could not locate the driver and a search of the area was conducted.

Soon after a 27-year-old man was taken into custody. He was due to appear in Palmerston North District Court today charged with a number of offences, including burglary, failing to stop, and dangerous driving.