

A group of Opiki cousins dominated the kid section at the Horowhenua Girls and Boys Agricultural Day.

It was nearly a Parlato clean-sweep for young goat section of show, with Emily, Annabelle, Cohen, Jonathan and Grayson Parlato all getting ribbons with their respective kids - Acorn, Stormy, Snow, Frosty and Spotty late last week.

The only fly in the ointment was their schoolmate Joel Fraser, who along with Thunder managed to feature among the placings to prevent a Parlato whitewash.

Opiki School student Joel Fraser's goat Thunder was a handful at the Horowhenua Boys and Girls Agricultural Day.

The feisty Thunder proved a handful for Fraser, but behaved when it mattered.

Advertisement

Kids and lambs took centre stage at the competition in the absence of calves again. There were just two gaps in the champion calf shield since 1930 - one during World War II, and the other due to fears of M. bovis.

But calves could make a return to what is one of the oldest clubs in New Zealand next year.

Lambs judging at the Horowhenua Boys and Girls Agricultural Club at Levin Showgrounds.

Club secretary Carol Christensen said nine rural schools between Opiki and Tokomaru in the north, and Te Horo in the south, were involved, and some of those schools held calf days this year under MPI guidelines.

"Hopefully, we will have calves back next year. We normally have around 100 entries," she said.

Tilly Easton with her lamb.

There was a disinfectant footwear bath where the soles of shoes were soaked before entering the show arena to prevent any possible spread of disease.

Christensen said the club was a non-profit organisation run by volunteers.

"Our aim is to foster caring in our community through the teaching of our children to care for an animal or garden. We wish to encourage this well into the future," she said.

"Each year in November, nine local rural schools run their own agricultural days. We supply ribbons, certificates and the judges for these events."

Advertisement

Brother and sister Jett and Sophia Parkes from Oahu School at the Horowhenua Grils and Boys Agricultural Show with their lambs Mac and Lucy.

"This normally involves hundreds of children raising lambs, calves, and kids. Also vegetable and flower gardens. After the school week has finished for animals, the children can enter and bring their animals to Levin to our Group Final day."

RESULTS:

LAMB SECTION

SENIOR BEST PET LAMB

1st Tamara Anderson Opiki School

2nd Emily Oliver Te Horo School

3rd Reagan O'Connor Opiki School

VHC Jana Vodanovich Otaki College

HC Violet Hudson Ohau School

SENIOR CARE & REARING – TARARUA CUP

1sT Tamara Anderson Opiki School

2nd Violet Hudson Ohau School

3rd Isla Sweeney Opiki School

VHC Hayden Stewart Tokomaru School

HC Isla Rountree Te Horo School

JUNIOR BEST PET LAMB

1sT McKenzie Masters Manakau School

2nd Sabrina Gubb Ohau School

3rd Rosa Guthre Te Horo School

VHC Olivia Robinson Koputaroa School

HC Lexie Guthrie Te Horo School

JUNIOR CARE & REARING – RINGAWHATI CUP

1sT McKenzie Masters Manakau School

2nd Sophia Parkes Ohau School

3rd Tilly Easton Poroutawhao School

VHC Jett Parkes Ohau School

HC Lexie Gutrie Te Horo School

CHAMPION LAMB – LEVIN SHEEP FARMERS CUP

Tamara Anderson Opiki School

RESERVE CHAMPION LAMB – SHEEP FARMERS CUP

Emily Oliver Te Horo School



HOROWHENUA BOYS & GIRLS AGRICULTURAL CLUB

GROUP FINAL DAY RESULTS – KID 2016

JUNIOR BEST PET KID

1st Grayson Parlato Opiki School

2nd Joel Fraser Opiki School

3rd Jonathan Parlato Opiki School

VHC Cohen Parlato Opiki School

HC Annabelle Parlato Opiki School

JUNIOR CARE & REARING

1st Joel Fraser Opiki School

2nd Grayson Parlato Opiki School

3rd Cohen Parlato Opiki School

VHC Jonathan Parlato Opiki School

HC Annabelle Parlato Opiki School

SENIOR BEST PET

1st Emily Parlato Opiki School

SENIOR CARE & REARING

1sT Emily Parlato Opiki School

CHAMPION KID – GEBBIE CUP

Grayson Parlato Opiki School

RESERVE CHAMPION KID

Joel Fraser Opiki School

BEST CARE & REARING – SQUIRE FAMILY SHIELD

Joel Fraser Opiki School

TROPHY RESULTS FOR GROUP FINAL DAY 2019

GEBBIE CUP

Champion Kid GRAYSON PARLATO – OPIKI SCHOOL

SQUIRE FAMILY SHIELD

Best Care & Rearing – Kid JOEL FRASER – OPIKI SCHOOL

TARARUA CUP

Senior Care & Rearing – Lamb TAMARA ANDERSTON – OPIKI SCHOOL

RINGAWHATI CUP

Junior Care & Rearing – Lamb MCKENZIE MASTERS – MANAKAU SCHOOL

LEVIN DISTRICT SHEEP FARMERS CUP

Champion Lamb TAMARA ANDERSTON – OPIKI SCHOOL

SHEEP FARMERS CUP

Reserve Champion Lamb EMILY OLIVER – TE HORO SCHOOL

JOYCLAS TROPY

Best Diary COHEN PARLATO –OPIKI SCHOOL